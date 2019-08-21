|
|
|
HOLLAND (nee Dawkins)
PATRICIA ROSE
(Pat) Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 7th August 2019.
Aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ken.
Loving Mum of Tony,
Paul and David.
Loved Mother-in-law of Yvonne, Lynn and Nicky.
Adored Nan and Nana Nana.
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Goodnight, God bless Mum.
Patricia's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Friday 30th August at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired
may be made
in memory of Patricia to
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2019