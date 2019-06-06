|
|
|
HAYES Née Norris
Patricia (Pat) Passed away peacefully at home on 30th May 2019,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
dearly loved mum of John and Barbara, dear mother in law of Lynn and Brian, a loving grandma to Anne-Marie and Stuart and
also to Vicky.
Funeral service and committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o funeral director
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP,
Tel. 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
