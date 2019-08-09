Home

Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Notice

Patricia Gallagher Notice
Gallagher We, the family of Patricia Gallagher would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful friends and family for the kindness and support that you have shown us. We were truly blessed to have such a special Mum whose positivity, compassion and sense of fun will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to all who attended the funeral service, to Canon Doyle for his moving Homily,
Fr. Michael for his preparation of a beautiful Mass and Fr. Jim who assisted with Mum's Mass.
Thank you to Lavinia Colclough, pupils from the All Hallows choir and the Community choir for the music, the Ladies Association for providing refreshments and finally to Neal Buckley Funerals for their sensitive and dignified funeral arrangements.
Grateful thanks for the generous donations received to Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 9, 2019
