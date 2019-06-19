|
GALLAGHER (née Masterson)
Patricia Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Sunday 16th June 2019.
A much loved and devoted
wife to the late Patrick,
dearly loved mother of Donna, John (deceased) and Bonnie and sons-in-law Jez and Edward,
loving grandmother to
Molly, Grace, Mary-Kate, Fionnán and Brianna, and much loved
by all her family and friends.
"Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed
and very dear".
A celebration Mass will be held at St. Teresa's RC Church, Penwortham on
Tuesday 25th June at 11:30am.
A funeral service will be held at Bunnacurry Church, Achill Island, County Mayo, Ireland on
Friday, June 28th at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Pancreatic Cancer UK c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
