|
|
|
BROOKS Patricia Peacefully on 12th June at
Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 79 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Les, much loved mum to Brian, Kenneth, Ian and Michael and dearly loved nan and great nan.
In our hearts
your memory lingers.
The Funeral Service will take
place at St John's Church,
Whittle-le-Woods on
Friday 28th June at 11am,
followed by committal at
St Andrew's Church Yard, Leyland.
All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland,
PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
Read More