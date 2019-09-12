|
|
|
BILSBOROUGH On 31st August 2019,
peacefully at home
Patricia Berryl
Aged 80 years.
The beloved wife of Fred,
dearly loved mum to Paula, Penelope, Patsy & Pamela
and sadly missed by
all her grandchildren
& great grandchildren.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
Funeral Service at
All Saints' Church,
Higher Walton on
Friday 13th September 2019
at 10.30 a.m.
followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Cats Protection
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019