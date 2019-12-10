|
|
|
BARNISH Patricia Who died peacefully at home
after a long illness on
Saturday November 23rd 2019
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mother of Paul and Philip, much loved mother-in-law of Kathleen and Catherine,
loving grandma of Paul, Thomas, Lisa and Joseph and caring
great-grandma of Benjamin.
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.
Requiem Mass St Clare's RC Church on Monday December 16th at 10.45am followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019