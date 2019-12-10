Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:45
St Clare's RC Church
Committal
Following Services
St Clare's RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Barnish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Barnish

Notice Condolences

Patricia Barnish Notice
BARNISH Patricia Who died peacefully at home
after a long illness on
Saturday November 23rd 2019
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mother of Paul and Philip, much loved mother-in-law of Kathleen and Catherine,
loving grandma of Paul, Thomas, Lisa and Joseph and caring
great-grandma of Benjamin.
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.
Requiem Mass St Clare's RC Church on Monday December 16th at 10.45am followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -