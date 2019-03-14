Home

Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00
St Leonards Church, Penwortham
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:45
Hill Road Cemetery
Pat Hamilton Notice
HAMILTON Pat Died peacefully at home surrounded by family on
5th March 2019, aged 77.
Proud mum of Jacquie and
loving nan of Leanne and Shona, and partner to Tony.
If love made you survive,
you would have lived forever.
But for now sleep tight,
until we meet again.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 19th March, 10am at
St Leonards Church, Penwortham followed by committal at Hill Road Cemetery at 10.45am.
A item of pink may be worn to reflect Pat's personality.
Afterwards for refreshments at the Brown Hare, Millbrook Way. Everyone welcome.
Flowers or donations if desired
to St Catherine's Hospice.
Any enquiries to
Browns Funerals,
Woodplumpton Road,
tel 01772 726389.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
