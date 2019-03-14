|
|
|
HAMILTON Pat Died peacefully at home surrounded by family on
5th March 2019, aged 77.
Proud mum of Jacquie and
loving nan of Leanne and Shona, and partner to Tony.
If love made you survive,
you would have lived forever.
But for now sleep tight,
until we meet again.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 19th March, 10am at
St Leonards Church, Penwortham followed by committal at Hill Road Cemetery at 10.45am.
A item of pink may be worn to reflect Pat's personality.
Afterwards for refreshments at the Brown Hare, Millbrook Way. Everyone welcome.
Flowers or donations if desired
to St Catherine's Hospice.
Any enquiries to
Browns Funerals,
Woodplumpton Road,
tel 01772 726389.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
