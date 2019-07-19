|
|
|
Saul Olive Aged 89.
On Friday 12th July 2019,
as the sun was
setting in the sky,
our lovely Olive went to sleep.
A loving wife of John (deceased),
a precious and cherished mum of Stuart and Diane, a beautiful grandma of Kelly, Nicholas, Matthew and Emma. A dear mother-in-law to Val and Chris (deceased), a fun great grandma to Eva, a loving sister to Brian and Pauline (deceased) and
sister-in-law to Barbara and
Ken (deceased). A great aunt to
all her nephews and nieces and
a caring friend to all.
"You were our sunshine."
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 1.45pm.
Please wear summer colours, thank you.
Family flowers only, any donations to Preston Community Transport, 20 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AU
or through Clifford Ward
Funeral Services. Thank you.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019