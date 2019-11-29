|
|
|
ORMERWOOD (Nee BAYLEY) Peacefully, on 27th November 2019, in Laurel Villas,
surrounded by family,
OLIVE
Aged 89 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Fred, loving mother of Michael, David, Susan and Paul and
a loving nana, great nana
and great-great nana.
'Thanks for everything
you've done for us Mum,
Love and miss you.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Thursday 5th December at
1.45 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if wished
may be sent for the
'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors, 186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 29, 2019