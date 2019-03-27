|
BLIGHT (nee Thorpe) Suddenly at home on
13th March 2019,
Odette
Aged 65 years.
She was the loving and much loved wife of the late Colin, treasured sister & step-mum, much loved auntie & grandma.
Her funeral service is to take
place at Charnock Richard Crematorium, on Monday 1st April at 2:30pm followed by Committal.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Odette are welcome and will benefit SOI Dog UK and Cruse Bereavement Care, c/o the family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2019
