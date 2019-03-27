Home

Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Odette Blight Notice
BLIGHT (nee Thorpe) Suddenly at home on
13th March 2019,
Odette
Aged 65 years.
She was the loving and much loved wife of the late Colin, treasured sister & step-mum, much loved auntie & grandma.
Her funeral service is to take
place at Charnock Richard Crematorium, on Monday 1st April at 2:30pm followed by Committal.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Odette are welcome and will benefit SOI Dog UK and Cruse Bereavement Care, c/o the family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2019
