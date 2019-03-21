|
|
|
OLDFIELD On 12th March 2019,
at St. Catherine's Hospice,
NORMAN EDWARD OLDFIELD
Aged 82 years.
The much loved husband of Joan and will be sorely missed by his loving family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at The Parish Church of
St. George the Martyr, Preston, on Thursday 28th March at 11.30 a.m. followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Norman,
if wished, may be sent for
'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
