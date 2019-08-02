|
|
|
JACKSON Norman Gerard Suddenly on 26th July 2019
at his home, aged 86 years.
The dearly beloved husband of the late Eileen, much loved Dad to Karen, Ian, Karl and Howard, father-in-law to Louise, Milly and Jenny and a dear Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Stubborn till the end,
a much loved father.
The Funeral will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 8th August, at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019