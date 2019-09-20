|
|
|
HILL On 13th September 2019,
at The Royal Preston Hospital,
Norman
Aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Anne, dear brother of Marjorie and the late Charles and loving uncle of Graham, Ann, Janet, Kathy and Carolyn and their families
(all overseas).
'At Peace with his Lord.'
Service at Inskip Baptist Chapel, PR4 0TT on Thursday
26th September at 1.00 p.m.
to which all friends and ex bowling colleagues are specially invited.
No flowers by request,
but donations gratefully received for Inskip Baptist Chapel.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019