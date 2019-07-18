Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00
Preston Crematorium
Norman Chapple Notice
CHAPPLE On July 12th 2019

Norman
aged 93 years.
Loving husband to Vera (Née Roe) for 65 years, a very proud and much loved dad of Susan, Phillip, Ian and Greg, respected friend and father-in-law of Eddie, Sarah, Cathy and Kate and a much loved and adored grandad of Craig, Sarah, Phillip, Alasdair, Kerry, Stuart, Challum, Beth and Emily and great-grandaughter Isla.
We will walk beside you,
'Til we meet again.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday July 23rd at 10am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 18, 2019
