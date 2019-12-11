Home

The Alty Funerals Service (Blackburn)
Broomfield House
Blackburn, Lancashire BB2 1XF
(012) 545-0324 4
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00
Pleasington
Norma Pollard Notice
POLLARD Norma Mary
(nee Bancroft) Peacefully on
Thursday 5th December 2019,
at Queens Lodge Nursing Home, Norma, aged 85 years.
The loving wife of Derek,
mum to Philip and Anne, grandmother to Ruth and David.
A Service and cremation will
be held at Pleasington on
Thursday 19th December 2019
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only or, if so desired, donations may be made in memory of Norma to Alzheimer's Society,
c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel. 01254 503240 (24hrs). [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 11, 2019
