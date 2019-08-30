|
|
|
YATES Peacefully at Moor Park House
on 18th August
aged 88 years
NORAH
Loving and much
loved wife of the late
FRANK
Will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Devoted Mum of Audrey and John
and lovely Nana to
Lauren (deceased),
Robert and Kathryn.
Norah's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Norah to St Catherine's Hospice
All enquiries to
Brown's Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019