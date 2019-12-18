Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Walmsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Walmsley

Notice

Nicholas Walmsley Notice
WALMSLEY Nicholas Simon
'Nick' The family of the late Nick would like to express their sincere thanks to family and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards of condolence
and generous donations to
'Cancer Research UK'.
Thanks to Fr Matthew McMurray from St James' Church, Lostock Hall for the lovely service.
Also, to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their professional caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -