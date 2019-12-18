|
|
|
WALMSLEY Nicholas Simon
'Nick' The family of the late Nick would like to express their sincere thanks to family and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards of condolence
and generous donations to
'Cancer Research UK'.
Thanks to Fr Matthew McMurray from St James' Church, Lostock Hall for the lovely service.
Also, to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their professional caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 18, 2019