|
|
|
CLAYTON Nicholas St John Our family are very sad to announce Nicholas' passing on
9th March 2019 at
Royal Preston Hospital aged 58.
Son of Terence John Clayton and our late mother Clara Mary Clayton (D.1996) and brother to myself William Clayton and also the late Simon Clayton (D.1995). Nick lived on Herbert Street, Leyland.
Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March 2019
at 12.15pm.
Cards and flowers can be sent c/o
NC Funeral Directors,
11 Langcliffe Road, PR2 6UE
01772 876878
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 25, 2019
