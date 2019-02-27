|
|
|
HUBBERSTEY With tremendous sadness,
we announce the
sudden passing of
Neil
on 15th February 2019,
aged 72 years.
Loving, caring, devoted husband of Valerie, loving dad of Jane and Peter, supportive, caring step father of Mark and Sara and adoring grandad of Georgie.
R.I.P.
So sadly missed and longed
for by everyone.
Funeral Service at
St. James Church, Lostock Hall on
Tuesday, 5th March 2019,
at 2.30pm,
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent or donations if desired to Heartbeat c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP, Tel. 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2019
