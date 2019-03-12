Home

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00
Hoole Methodist Chapel
DENT Suddenly at his home on
23rd February 2019.
Neil Henry Dent
aged 49 years.
Loving son of Eddie and the late Barbara, dear brother of Andrew and brother-in-law to Gabrielle and loving uncle to Anastasia and Samuel.
"Reunited with his Mum."
Funeral service at
Hoole Methodist Chapel on
Friday 22nd March at 11am.
Prior to a private cremation.
Donations to Blue Cross for Pets c/o Mr Whalley.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation.
All enquiries to
G.C. Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton. Tel 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2019
