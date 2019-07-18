|
|
|
BURGESS On 15th July 2019,
Peacefully at home,
surrounded by his family.
Neil
Aged 70 years.
The beloved husband of Susan,
dearly loved dad of
Adam and Simon,
father in law of Naomi and Amy,
dear grandad of Ben,
Taya-Lou, Alfie & Olivia,
much loved brother in law
of Cheryl.
'Goodnight, God Bless.'
Funeral Service at Brindle
St James' Church
on Tuesday 23rd July 2019
at 10.00am,
followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 18, 2019