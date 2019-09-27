Home

Nancy Tuck Notice
TUCK On 22nd September 2019,
in Moor Park House and of
Sharoe Bay Court,
Nancy
Aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 7th October
at 12.15 p.m.
No flowers by request please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188 Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON, PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019
