|
|
|
HOWORTH Myrtle Wane Peacefully on
14th October 2019,
aged 91 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the
late Harold, much loved Mum
to Bruce, Dorothy, Philip, Eileen
and Nancy and a dearly loved Grandma and Great Grandma.
The committal will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at 4.30pm and will be followed
by a Service of Thanksgiving at Leyland Methodist Church
at 5:30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired
will be gratefully received on
behalf of St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2019