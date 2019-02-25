|
|
|
Oakley Myra Passed away peacefully with family by her side on 19.02.19,
aged 75.
Beloved wife of Ernie,
loving mother to son David and
daughter-in-law Karen.
A very clever, talented lady,
dearly loved and admired by all.
So sadly missed every day,
she has truly left a
void in all our lives.
The funeral service will be held at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on
Thursday 28th February
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Parkinson's UK.
Funeral enquiries to
Neal Buckley Funeral Services,
Tel: 01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More