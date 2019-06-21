|
|
|
SCOTT (nee Parkinson) On 18th June 2019
After a short illness,
peacefully at home
Muriel
'Mu'
Aged 87 Years
The beloved wife to
Hughie (deceased),
a loving mum, mother in law,
grandma, great grandma & sister.
Sadly missed by all her family
& friends.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Pleasington Crematorium
on Friday 5th July 2019
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
