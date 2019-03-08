|
MORRIS Muriel Sadly on 3rd March,
aged 83 years,
passed away surrounded
by her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas and dearly loved mum of
David, Paul, Debbie and Joanne.
A service to celebrate
Muriel's life will take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 1:45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's and Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
NC Funeral Directors,
11 Langcliffe Road, PR2 6UE
01772 876878
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
