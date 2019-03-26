Robertson Millie

(Mcmahon) 23rd birthday on

26th March

Our first without her



If roses grow in Heaven Lord,

then pick a bunch from us and place them in our Millie' s arms

and tell her they are from us.

Tell her that we love and miss her, and as she turns to smile,

place a kiss upon her cheek,

and hold her for a while.

Remembering Millie is easy,

we do it every day,

there is pain within our hearts,

that will never go away.



Love you always your heartbroken Mum, Nan, Lawson, Callum, Lauren and Sash the dog xxx Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019