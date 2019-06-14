Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Stewart Dimond & Son
2 Bridge Street
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YB
01995 602 316
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00
St Michael's on Wyre
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Laledakis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Laledakis

Notice Condolences

Mildred Laledakis Notice
LALEDAKIS Mildred Rose
Née Park Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 7th June,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Mother,
Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.

Funeral Service will take place
at St Michael's on Wyre at
11:00am on Friday 21st June,
followed by burial
in the churchyard.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be made
in memory of Mildred for the work of St John's Hospice, Lancaster and Macmillan.

All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices