LALEDAKIS Mildred Rose
Née Park Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 7th June,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Mother,
Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Michael's on Wyre at
11:00am on Friday 21st June,
followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be made
in memory of Mildred for the work of St John's Hospice, Lancaster and Macmillan.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
