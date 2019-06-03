|
|
|
COLLINS On 28th May 2019 suddenly
but peacefully in Chorley Hospital,
Mildred
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother of Keith (dec.) and Matthew, loving mother-in-law of Olivia and
devoted gran of Jacob.
The funeral service will be held at St. Leonard's C of E Church
Walton-le- Dale on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 2.15pm
followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
NW Air Ambulance or
North West Blood Bikes Lancashire c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
Messrs BJ Watson
85 Todd Lane North,
Lostock Hall Preston
PR5 5UR. Tel: 01772 626800
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 3, 2019
