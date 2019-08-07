|
|
|
RATCLIFFE Peacefully on 2nd August 2019, Mike
Aged 75 years.
A much loved husband, dad and grandad and long standing member of Shaw Hill Golf Club and Chorley Golf Club.
A service of celebration for Mike's life will take place at Greenacres Cemetery And Ceremonial Park, Blindfoot Rd, Rainford, on Monday 12th August at 2-00pm, followed by interment in the grounds.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals Ltd, Hallbank House,
407 Wigan Rd, Bryn, WN4 0AR
tel 01942 271392
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2019