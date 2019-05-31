|
|
|
WILSON Michael After a short illness, peacefully in hospital, on 20th May 2019,
aged 87 years.
Much loved Husband of Cicely, dear Dad of John, Paul, Ann and Helen, loving Grandad of Ann.
Michael will be sadly missed by all his and family and friends.
Requiem Mass to take place at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Ashton,
on Thursday 6th June at 10.45am, followed by the committal at Preston Crematorium. Charitable donations, if so desired, may be left for the benefit of the church.
All enquiries to:
Brown Funerals,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
Read More