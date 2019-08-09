Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium,
Michael Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Peacefully, at home,
on 5th August 2019,
following a long illness,
Michael John
Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of
Jane and Simon,
father-in-law to Chris and adored grandpa to Hannah and James.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on
Monday 19th August at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished are for 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 9, 2019
