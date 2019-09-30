Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00
St Thomas RC Church
Claughton
Michael Ward Notice
WARD MICHAEL KEVIN 1958 - 2019
Much loved husband of Hayley, much loved dad and father in law of Mark and Natalie,
Robert and Cath and Joseph.
Dearly loved pop of
Alfie and Martha.
'Brave to the end,
In our hearts forever.'
The Funeral Mass and
interment will take place at
St Thomas RC Church, Claughton on Wednesday 2nd October
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood. PR2 9XL.
Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2019
