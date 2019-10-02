Resources More Obituaries for Michael Slinger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Slinger

Notice SLINGER Michael

(Mick) Annette and family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind cards of condolence and donations received for 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'. Heartfelt thanks to the NHS for the care provided. Special thanks to Rev. Mike Barton for this thoughtful ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service. Thanks also to Longridge Cricket Club for their warm hospitality and to Marc and Sara for the catering, to The Bloom Room for the lovely floral tribute and finally, to Nick and his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and compassionate funeral arrangements. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices