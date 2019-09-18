|
|
|
SLINGER Michael
'Mick' Died suddenly at home with
his family by his side on
Sunday 15th September,
aged 67 years.
Loving husband of Annette,
dearly loved dad of
Mark, Pete and Gaz,
father in law of
Sonja, Gemma and Tracy
and the much loved grandad of
Katie, Joe, Ella, Freddie and Elara.
The funeral service will take place at St. Lawrence's Church, Longridge
on Friday 27th September
at 1.30pm, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2019