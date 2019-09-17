Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Penwortham
55 Liverpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR1 9XD
01772 748 244
Michael Procter Notice
Procter On Saturday 14th September peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital.

Michael John
(Mick)
Aged 72 years.

The most precious and
beloved husband of Marjorie.
Dearly loved Dad of Jill and Lynn, father in law of Carl and Chris and a devoted Grandad to
Erin, Callum and Lucy.

A heart of gold stopped beating and took eternal rest,
God broke our hearts to prove
to us He only takes the best.

Funeral service at
West Lancashire Crematorium,
Burscough on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2019
