PARKIN Michael (Mike) Peacefully on 13th October 2019, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret.
Adoring dad of Ann. A sadly missed
brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place
at Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 24th October at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations will benefit Redwings
Horse Sanctuary and NWAA.
William Houghton Funeral
Directors, 259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 19, 2019