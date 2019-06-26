|
|
|
PARKER On 19th June 2019
Suddenly in Hospital
Michael
Aged 54 years.
Beloved partner of Carol,
dearly loved son
of Maureen (deceased),
loving brother of Derrick
& Susan (deceased).
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Requiem Mass at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C Church,
Bamber Bridge, on
Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 2 p.m.
followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
