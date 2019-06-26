Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Michael Parker Notice
PARKER On 19th June 2019
Suddenly in Hospital

Michael
Aged 54 years.

Beloved partner of Carol,
dearly loved son
of Maureen (deceased),
loving brother of Derrick
& Susan (deceased).

'Goodnight, God Bless'

Requiem Mass at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C Church,
Bamber Bridge, on
Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 2 p.m.
followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
