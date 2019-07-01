|
|
|
MYERS Suddenly and unexpectedly
on 25th June 2019,
at his home
MICHAEL
Aged 68 years.
The much loved husband of Linda, loving dad of Paul and Leigh,
very special grandad of Megan
and Rory, dear father-in-law
of Jackie and Emma, loving
son-in-law of Frank, loving brother of Jean and Sandra and a dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
A Celebration of Michael's life
will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Monday 8th July at 4.00 p.m.
No mourning attire please.
No flowers by request,
donations are to be used to purchase a defibrillator in
memory of Michael and sent c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 1, 2019