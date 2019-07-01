Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
16:00
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Myers

Notice Condolences

Michael Myers Notice
MYERS Suddenly and unexpectedly
on 25th June 2019,
at his home
MICHAEL
Aged 68 years.
The much loved husband of Linda, loving dad of Paul and Leigh,
very special grandad of Megan
and Rory, dear father-in-law
of Jackie and Emma, loving
son-in-law of Frank, loving brother of Jean and Sandra and a dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
A Celebration of Michael's life
will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Monday 8th July at 4.00 p.m.
No mourning attire please.
No flowers by request,
donations are to be used to purchase a defibrillator in
memory of Michael and sent c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.