LAKELAND Please pray for the repose of the soul of Rev.Fr. Michael Lakeland, former parish priest of St. Clare's Church, Fulwood, and St. Francis, Hill Chapel, Goosnargh, who died peacefully, aged 86 years, at Stella Matutina Care Home on 17th July.
The dearly loved brother of Margaret, brother-in-law of Brian and a dear uncle. (Australia).
Eternal rest grant to him, O Lord.
Evening Reception into
St. Clare's Church on Monday
5th August at 6.00 p.m.
Requiem Mass on Tuesday 6th August at 11.30 a.m followed by
interment at Preston Cemetery.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 30, 2019