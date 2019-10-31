|
|
|
JORDAN MICHAEL DAVID
(MICK) On Friday 25th October at Royal Preston Hospital, aged 51 years.
Mick will be sadly missed by his
6 children, 2 brothers,
his granddaughter and
his nieces and nephews.
The funeral service and interment will take place at Our Lady and
St. Michael's R.C Church, Alston Lane on Thursday 7th November at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
'R.S.P.C.A Ribbleton Branch'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 31, 2019