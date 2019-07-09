Home

Michael Johnson

Notice Condolences

Michael Johnson Notice
JOHNSON On 6th July 2019

Michael
aged 81 years.

A loving husband, dad, grandpa, great grandfather and
friend to many.

Deep are the memories
Precious they stay
And time and no-one
Can take them away

Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice and NSPCC c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, 6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 9, 2019
