JOHNSON On 6th July 2019
Michael
aged 81 years.
A loving husband, dad, grandpa, great grandfather and
friend to many.
Deep are the memories
Precious they stay
And time and no-one
Can take them away
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice and NSPCC c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, 6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 9, 2019