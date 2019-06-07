Home

Michael Houlcroft

Michael Houlcroft Notice
Houlcroft On 31 st May 2019
Peacefully in hospital

Michael
'Mike'
Aged 74 years.

The beloved husband to
Kath (deceased) and
sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

Funeral Service and Committal at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 14th June at 10.45 a.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
