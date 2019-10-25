|
Gemson F.C.A.
Michael Passed away suddenly at
Forth Valley Hospital on
14th October 2019 at the
age of 75.
Loving partner of Cath, and greatly missed by all Cath's family.
Much loved father to Sophia and Lloyd and devoted grandfather
to Grace and Henry.
Brother to Peter and son of
Eric and Myrtle
(both deceased).
Service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Penwortham on 1st November at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, but donations are welcome to either the Rotary Club of South Ribble or to the Intensive Care Department at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert,
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019