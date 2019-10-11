Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Carroll

Notice Condolences Gallery

Michael Carroll Notice
CARROLL Suddenly, on 5th October 2019,
at his home,
MICHAEL CARROLL
(CAZ)
The much loved son of
Noreen and the late William,
loving dad of Alanda
and grandad to Conor.
A Celebration of Caz's life will take place at Preston Crematorium, on Monday 21st October at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished will be for
a charity supporting music.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.