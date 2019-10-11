|
|
|
CARROLL Suddenly, on 5th October 2019,
at his home,
MICHAEL CARROLL
(CAZ)
The much loved son of
Noreen and the late William,
loving dad of Alanda
and grandad to Conor.
A Celebration of Caz's life will take place at Preston Crematorium, on Monday 21st October at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished will be for
a charity supporting music.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019