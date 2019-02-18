|
|
|
BLOUNT Michael Aged 79 years.
Who died peacefully on Wednesday 6th February 2019 in Royal Preston Hospital.
Much loved dad of Julie,
father-in-law of Doug.
Brother of Diane, brother-in-law
of George, also brother of Peter(deceased), and
brother-in-law of Margaret.
"Always loved never forgotten"
Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium at 1.45pm on Friday 22nd February.
Family flowers only donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Carrol M. Bibby Redscar Funeral Home
110 Longridge Rd Ribbleton Preston tel 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
