Ainsworth In loving memory of
Michael
The beloved son of the late
Robert & Jessie Ainsworth.
Loving brother of Peter, Philip, Dorothy and their families.
Loving dad of Julie Ann,
father in law of Ricky and grandad of Ashlyn and Eliott.
Funeral Service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 7th August at 11.30am followed by Committal.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Michael are welcome and can be made payable to Cancer Research UK c/o the family.
All Enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2019