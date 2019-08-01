Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chorley
45-47 Pall Mall
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3LT
01257 260075
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00
Euxton Parish church
May Keen Notice
Keen May Passed away peacefully at Chorley Hospital on 25th July.
Aged 95 years
The dearly beloved wife
of the late Dennis,
much loved mum of
Donna and Wendy,
loving sister to Harold
and friend of Ray.
The dear mother in law of Michael and Martin and doting grandma of Georgina, Henry and Alexandra.
Reunited with Dennis.
May's funeral service will take place at Euxton Parish church on Tuesday 6th August at 12 noon followed by committal at Charnock Richard crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired are welcome and will benefit Derian House children's hospice.
All enquiries to-
Co-op Funeralcare
45-47 Pall Mall, Chorley PR7 3LT
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 1, 2019
